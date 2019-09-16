Property rights are sacred

Mr. Green (G-N letters, 9-9) has conveniently forgotten that President Obama skirted the law by virtue of non-enforcement enabling millions to violate property rights that he is so adamant in acknowledging. Do you remember "Fast and Furious" and one Eric Holder held in contempt of Congress? Such was definitely holding a government entity harmless for violating gun laws.



Property owners have had to remove bodies of those who have crossed the border illegally. Such is not only an ecological and security problem but also a health care issue since we do not know who/ whom carries various diseases. A certain percentage of the homeless whom have contracted the plague are undocumented migrants in California, Special protection is required for those that are building the wall. Drug cartels and coyotes are taking advantage of those migrating and compromising not only our security but health care & infrastructure of every type.

Bruce Johnson, Amarillo