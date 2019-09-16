The San Diego I.S.D will host its First Annual Superintendent’s Golf Tournament on Nov. 16, 2019. First year Superintendent, Dr. Rodrigo Pena, will host the golf tournament at the Alice Municipal Golf Course. The purpose of this tournament is to raise funds for the San Diego High School Students Scholarships. Breakfast starts at 7:00 am, registration starts at 7:30 am, and the tournament begins at 8:30 am. There will be special team prizes, which include: 1st place $900, 2nd place $600 and 3rd place $300. The deadline to apply is Oct. 25, 2019. For more information, please visit the San Diego I.S.D website to download an application.