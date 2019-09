The San Diego High School Vaqueros attended a cross-country meet Saturday morning on Sept. 14 at Hebbronville, Texas. The Lady Vaqueros outdid themselves and showed that hard work pays off. The Vaqueros placed 1st as a team, with Maddy De La Rosa placing 1st, Rianna Pena placing 2nd and Mica Gonzalez placing 3rd as individuals. With hard work and dedication, the Lady Vaqueros will improve and set different goals. Their next meet will take place at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Sept. 21.