KINGSVILLE - The Alice High School Varsity boys and girls cross-country team placed top rank in their invitational meet at the L.E. Ramey Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 14. The varsity boys placed 1st as a 5A team and 4th overall against 6A. The varsity girls placed 3rd as a 5A team and 4th overall against 6A. The coyote athletes are ready for their upcoming meets.