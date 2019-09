Five young ladies are representing Jim Wells County in the first ever Miss South Texas Elite Beauty Pageant.

Contestants are JoLynn Garcia, Andre Ojeda, Stevie Denise Cavazos, Gabriann "Gabby" Sue Garcia and Rebecca Perez.

The pageant is set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds. It is in collabration with the JWC Festival which is held from Sept. 19 till the 22.