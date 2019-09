BENAVIDES - During the Benavides game on Friday, Sept. 13, the football and FFA sweethearts and beaus were announced.

The 2019 football sweetheart was Melody Guzman and the 2019 cheerleader beau was Alex Soto.

FFA sweetheart for 2019 was Marisela Escontrias and the 2019 FFA beau was Clayton Garza.