25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In a last-ditch effort to avoid an invasion of Haiti, President Clinton has approved a plan to offer that impoverished country's three top leaders a comfortable life in exile, senior administration officials said Wednesday.

50 years ago:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Southern governors gathered here for their annual conference Monday plunged first into the problems of education, hearing warnings that campus unrest and rising costs are here to stay.

75 years ago:

Lubbock and the South Plains will open another football season this week and indications are that it will be one of the best seasons in many years.

100 years ago:

As a result of the storm Sunday over the coast country, Corpus Christi suffered heavy losses. Reports of twenty-five lives lost and property damages to the amount of ten million dollars have been sent out from that place.