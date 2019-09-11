BENAVIDES - Deputies arrested a woman who was involved on a bailout.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Deputy Esteban Cuellar conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Ram when five people, believed to be immigrants, jumped out of the vehicle and ran, according to sheriff officials.

Mary Ellis Salinas, 40, was the driver and told law enforcement that she was involved in the smuggling of persons.

Salinas, from Alice, is currently pending murder charges in Duval County stemming from an investigation in 2016 where she shot and killed her twin brother.

She was booked into the Duval County jail and charged with smuggling of persons.