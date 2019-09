The westbound lanes of U.S. 290 are closed at Tuscany Way in Northeast Austin after a crash where at least one person was killed, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the 7800 block of the westbound lanes of East U.S. 290 around 4:36 a.m.

A man described as being in his 40s was pronounced dead at the crash, medics said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.