SAN DIEGO - Two people were arrested on Monday evening after a routine traffic stop on 1000 block of East Gravis.

Duval County Sheriff Deputy Harley Vickers was working the Stone Garden Operation when he conducted a traffic stop on a black 2013 Dodge Durango. He made contact with 23-year-old Miranda Tanguma and 19-year-old Tony Gutierrez.

Deputy Vickers conducted a probable cause search of vehicle and discovered approximately 13.8 grams of crystal meth, a useable amount of marijuana, $1,258.85 and a .380 caliber weapon in the vehicle, according to sheriff officials.

Both suspects reside in San Diego. They were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The case is under investigation and more charges maybe filed.

Tanguma and Gutierrez were booked into the Duval County jail.