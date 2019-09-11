The Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's assistance in locating 17-year-old Amber Mallett.

Mallett has been missing from Brownville since July 25. Authorities believe she may be traveling to Alice or Arlington.

Mallett is a biracial female (Hispanic and White) with black hair, brown eyes and stands at 5 feet 4 inches.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000 if they have any information on her whereabouts.