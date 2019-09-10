Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning play, Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

​Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

The Harbor Playhouse is proud to offer its fourth musical production of the 2018-19 Season on the Mainstage, featuring Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical directed by Josh Salinas. Songs like “Miracle,” “Naughty,” and “Revolting Children” will ring true to adults and belong in the survival kit of any child making their way through pre-adolescence and beyond.

Shows will run through Oct. 6.

Fridays and Saturdays starting at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

The Harbor Playhouse is proud to again offer a sign-interpreted performance. The date for this will be announced soon. Audience members who wish to use these services should contact Becca Taylor, Marketing and Development Manager at becca@harborplayhouse.com to confirm all necessary information.

Tickets begin at $10. Discounts available for adult groups, seniors, military, and students.

For more information, please visit harborplayhouse.com. Follow HP on Instagram @harborplayhouse and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/harborplayhouse/