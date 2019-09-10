The Alice Echo News-Journal is pleased to announce their newest editor, Melissa Cantu Trevino.

Trevino is a native of San Diego and a 2002 graduated of San Diego High School. She received her Associate of Arts from Coastal Bend in 2010 and a Bachelors of Arts in Communications with a specialty in Journalism from Texas A&M University-Kingsville in 2014.

The mother of two active teenagers, Alejandra and Carlos, has worked with the newspaper for almost five years.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter in my career. As editor, there are many responsibilities to oversee, but I go forward with confidence and God by my side," Trevino said.

Trevino is ready to continue to cover news, sports and community events. Keeping readers in Alice and surrounding communities up-to-date on important topics.

Trevino takes over as Pete Garcia moves on to a new endeavor with the Alice Independent School District.