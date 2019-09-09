Investigators at the Jim Wells County Sheriff Department received a call Saturday, Sept. 7 in reference to a man getting a gun pulled out on him.

A witness told JWC Deputy Ruben Garcia that a man in a black BMW was driving down Cristina Street when a teenage boy pulled out a gun on him. The driver sped off and the suspect ran towards Carmen Street, according to sheriff officials. No injuries were reported.

The investigation led Deputy Garcia to a residence on the 1700 block of Carmen Street. Garcia made contact with the juveniles, ages 15 and 16, and the mother of one of the suspects.

The mother gave the deputy consent to search her home. During the search, deputies discovered two pistols and a rifle. Two of the guns had been reported stolen and the third gun was owned by a family member, according to JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

Also found in the search were 17 THC oil vials.

The suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center. They were charged with possession of controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon and theft of a firearm.