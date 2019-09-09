Alice High School students enrolled in certain business classes participated in a presentation by IBC Bank on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Students in accounting I and II, money matters, principles of BMF, BIM I and II, marketing, advertising, and human resource management classes heard a presentation by Cesar Robledo and Tanya Longoria in the Alice High School Little Theatre.

Robledo and Longoria provided students a wealth of financial literacy information during their “Money Smarts” presentations.

Instructors for Business, Marketing, and Finance courses at Alice High School are Christina Campos, Yvette DeLeon, Margie Barrios and Dr. Julie Reyna.