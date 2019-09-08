At just 8-years-old, Salvador Rios IV made a big impact in the Alice community by showing them how to enjoy life as he dealt with the biggest battle of his life, cancer.

On Sunday, his parents posted to Sal's Journey of Hope Foundation Facebook page, that Salvador IV had passed away.

Rios is the son of Elena and Salvador Rios III. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 at the age of 2.

"Early this morning, I lost a piece of my heart, my only son. I miss you and love you so much. I wish you were still here with us, but knowing that you're in a better place," they posted. "I know that God took you in his arms and gave me wings. My beautiful boy, I don't know what I'm gonna do without you. R.I.P my son."

Salvador IV had several surgeries and treatments in his life as he fought against the disease. Salvador IV and his family raised Childhood Cancer Awareness in the community.

He attended Saenz Elementary, loved to watch the Paw Patrol and the outdoors.