Grandparents of students who attend school at Alice Independent School District were treated to a free breakfast. Grandparents ate and talked with their grandchildren. Pictures were taken to commemorate the event.
Grandparents of students who attend school at Alice Independent School District were treated to a free breakfast. Grandparents ate and talked with their grandchildren. Pictures were taken to commemorate the event.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.