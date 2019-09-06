Anyone who would like to participate in the 2019 Jim Wells County Fair Little Photogenic Contest can now download the application and guidelines from the website, www.jimwellscountyfair.com under Special Event.

The contest is open to boys and girls who reside in JWC ages one month to 10 years old. Only 8x10 photos will be accepted with an entry fee of $5 per photo.

Winners will be notified by telephone around Oct. 4 and winners will be presented at the JWC Queens' Pageant on Oct. 23.

For any questions call 361-664-7595. Deadline is Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.