A review of financial documents at a local non-profit organization for veterans led to the removal of one of its longtime members.

Juan Navejar was the treasurer for the Veterans of Foreign Warfare Post #8621 for several years. Recently, members of the organization discovered that Navejar may have “misappropriated funds” and removed him as an officer and a member, sources said.

“One of our members has been relieved of his duties with the VFW,” said Ronald R. Ramirez, VFW post commander. “The Veterans of Foreign Wars does not condone or tolerate any type (of) behavior that will discredit our veterans or our organization. Currently, the case is under investigation.”

Sources close to the case said that financial records showed misuse of VFW money and members were immediately informed about the situation.

Navejar has been the executive director for the Alice Chamber of Commerce and was also placed on administrative leave there on Monday, Aug. 30.

According to Bertha Rodriguez, president of the Alice Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Navejar was “placed on administrative leave without pay by the Alice Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors."

Sources at the Chamber of Commerce have not said whether or not Navejar's administrative leave without pay has anything to do with his removal from the VFW, however, the chamber is closed for now.

“The chamber office is temporarily closed for day-to-day business. Our goal is to remain a strong chamber and we will continue to provide our members' service to the best of our ability,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she hopes to resume activities at the Chamber “soon.”

Neither of the allegations has led to a criminal investigation as of Thursday evening.