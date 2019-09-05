On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the 79th District Court Judge Richard Terrell will preside over cases that range from sexual assault to aggravated assault.

Cases are:

Marco Antonio Gomez for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Patricia Ann Lopez for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a motion to revoke and a possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Gilberto Gonzalez Jr. for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Jose Angel Espinoza for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Casilda Thedorita Infante for possession of a controlled substance Mario Canales for possession of a controlled substance Angel Julian Espinosa for possession of a controlled substance Ryan Gonzalez for possession of a controlled substance with a motion to revoke Manuel Aguilar for assault family or household member impede breath or circulation and possession of a controlled substance Richard Chapman for possession of marijuana Pablo Vega Jr. for assault family or household member impede breath or circulation Emilio Acevedo Jr. for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Sylvia Ann Mata for possession of a controlle dsubstance Robert Lee Campos for assault family or household member impede breath or circulation Armando Martinez Llanos for money services act violation Carlos Jesus Infante for driving while intoxicated third or more Johnaton Rodriguez for possession of a controlled substance Julie De Los Rios for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Humberto Ynfante Jr. for indecency with child sexual contact and indecency with a child exposes Roel Hinojosa for driving while intoxicated third or more Michael Jose Villanueva for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Guillermo Cavazos Jr. for possession of a controlled substance Ivy Monet Molina Tamez for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance Daniel Ismael Trevino for possession of a controlled substance