The annual program for free and reduced-price meals for public school students is underway, and those who have not yet completed their application forms can still do so.

In July, the GRISD began distributing letters to households of the students in the district, detailing eligibility benefits and information on applying.

The criteria for the free or reduced-price meal benefits include:

Income — Household income that is at or below the income eligibility level.

Categorical or automatic eligibility — Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Program participant — 1. Student’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster; 2. Child’e enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Application forms are available at the GRISD Administration Building, 1102 Stadium Dr., in Glen Rose, or at each of the school campus offices.

Anyone from a household that did not receive a letter from GRISD with information about the free and reduced-price meals can contact Child Nutrition Director Jill Lawson by email (lawsji@grisd.net) or by phone 254-898-3907.