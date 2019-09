United Connections Counseling celebrated its sixth year in business on Tuesday, Sept. 3. at their Alice facility, located at 207 East Main Street, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

They serve11 counties including Duval, Jim Wells and Nueces Counties. Services include intensive outpatient treatment, supportive outpatient treatment and family groups.

The counseling center is owned by Octavio "Toby" Flores and his family. For more information contact, Flores or any counselor at 361-661-1060.