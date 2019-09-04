The Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame Museum is a staple in Alice and the Tejano industry for years. The museum has been in business for years collecting and storing Tejano culture history.

Recently, the museum suffered major damage to several walls and flooring after a water leak in the bathroom occurred.

City officials observed a discrepancy in the water meter and notified Ruben Lopez, president and Chief Executive Officer of Tejano ROOTS, who checked went to the museum to check on the matter. He found water had flowed into several rooms damaging carpets, sheetrock and installation.

Because the museum is a non-profit organization, officials at Tejano ROOTS knew they needed to fix the building that holds history to the birthplace of Tejano music, Lopez said.

In order to start raising money to fix the damage done, the museum is selling advertisement space on the side of the museum that is seen by motorists who drive by Third Street.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno and Wyatt Ranches stepped up and started advertising with the museum.

Anyone willing support Tejano Roots contact Lopez at 361-765-3523.