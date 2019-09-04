Attention young ladies, ages 15 to 21, the Miss South Texas Elite Beauty Pageant is looking for contestants for their 2019 pageant.

Contestants for the Sept. 19 pageant are not restricted to Jim Wells County. The pageant is open to all surrounding counties.

To be a part of the beauty pageant a entry form must be submitted by Sep. 13 at 2020 North Johnson Street.

There is no entry fee, but contestants must explain why they believe they are a believe they are a good candidate for this pageant.

Call 361-207-9889 for more information of via Facebook at Miss South Texas Elite.