Two suspects were arrested Saturday, Aug. 31 after officers with the Alice Police Department Special Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a business on the 500 block of West Main Street.

Connie Cortez and Rita Vera were placed under arrest for unlawful bingo, keeping a gambling place and for gambling promotion.

The two month investigation began when police received an anonymous tip. Through the investigation, officers collected enough evidence to make an arrest and seized over 30 bags that contained gambling paraphernalia along with $3, 786 in cash, according to Alice Police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez.

"We investigate any compliant that is made to us," Perez said. "This is not okay. In the State of Texas gambling is illegal unless you go through the proper steps with Texas officials."

According to Perez, illegal gambling means "the house" was collecting a monetary profit. The business is known to sponsor events for non-profit organizations. However, the investigation revealed that much of the activity was not for non-profit organizations, Perez said.

Alice police want to remind the public that illegal gambling will not be tolerated.

"It is against the law to operate a gambling establishment," Perez said.

Both suspects were taken to the Jim Wells County jail.