A Stephenville woman and her new boyfriend are behind bars at the Erath County Jail for allegedly robbing her ex boyfriend in his home while he slept.

Zaira Robison, 18, and her boyfriend Santos Torres, 23, had avoided arrest for weeks until they were taken into custody just after 1 a.m. Monday at a local hotel following a Crime Stoppers tip, Sgt. Investigator Ben Moore told the E-T.

“The sheriff’s office appreciates all the tips that came in,” Moore said. “We couldn’t do our job without them.”

The victim, 19-year-old Leonardo Velasquez, told investigators that he was robbed inside his home in June.

“The victim was asleep and woke up when the lights came on,” Moore told the E-T in a previous interview. “They went in, took his money and slapped him across the face. Then they ran off into the night.”

Velasquez, who works at a dairy, had just cashed his check earlier that day.

“They took more than $1,000,” Moore said.

Robison has been charged with robbery and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

In March she was charged with burglary of a habitation.

Torres has been charged with robbery and burglary. Other charges against him are pending, Moore said.