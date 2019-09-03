Bastrop Police Chief James Altgelt and Public Works Director Trey Job last week were promoted to newly created posts — assistant city managers.

Their new titles formalize the expanded responsibilities the two have undertaken over the last year and add a few new ones.

In addition to Altgelt’s role as police chief, he serves as public safety director and has overseen the fire department, emergency management, public information, multimedia, the convention center, special events and information technology. In his new role, he will also oversee library operations and will be the permanent director of the Main Street Program.

Altgelt has worked in the police department since 2013 and was promoted to chief in 2018.

“I’m excited about the future that the city of Bastrop is encountering, with the changing of our development process and the revamping of our codes,” Altgelt said.

Job was hired by the city in 2012 as the director of public works. Before then, he served for two years as city superintendent of Grapeland in East Texas.

In his new role, in addition to overseeing street maintenance, water and wastewater operations, city parks, building maintenance and engineering, Job will also be in charge of Bastrop Power and Light and the Planning and Development Department.

Job said he “immediately knew Bastrop was the kind of place for me and my family” when he was hired by the city seven years ago, and he “knew Bastrop needed more than just another employee.”

“I wanted Bastrop to be the best possible place for my family and everyone who lives here,” he said in an email. “In general, people don’t just get promoted for doing their job really well. They get promoted by demonstrating their willingness to do more and Bastrop is the kind of place that makes you want to do more.”

Job is one of 350 people in the state who hold both a water and wastewater treatment Class A license, which is issued by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality.

Neither Job nor Altgelt will receive a pay bump for their new positions. Job will continue to earn an annual salary of $143,511 and Altgelt will continue receiving his $143,333 salary.

Bastrop Mayor Connie Schroeder said the new assistant city manager positions were created to ensure better responsiveness to residents.

“Having a flat organization all reporting to the city manager can create inefficiencies,” Schroeder said. “We have a substantial ($61 million capital improvement) project, new land use regulations and must still address daily issues from trash pick-up to potholes. It is a priority of this council that all concerns be addressed in as timely a manner as possible. With assistant city managers in place we expect to improve customer service.”