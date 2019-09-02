DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Fourth Street bike lane shift,

road closure begins Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Capital Metro Downtown Station construction will affect Fourth Street between Red River and Sabine streets, and Red River Street midblock between Fifth and Fourth streets to Third Street.

The Lance Armstrong Bikeway will temporarily shift lanes to the north side of Fourth Street between Red River and Sabine streets. The lanes will cross back over to the original path at the Fourth and Sabine streets intersection. Fourth Street will be closed to motor vehicles from Red River Street to the Interstate 35 frontage road. Red River will be closed to southbound traffic from mid-block between Fifth and Fourth streets to Third Street. Southbound travelers may use Trinity Street and Cesar Chavez Street as an alternate route to access the Rainey Street District.

The bikeway shift will last approximately until fall 2020, and the lane closure on Red River Street will continue as needed as Capital Metro builds a temporary MetroRail station while the permanent downtown station is under construction. The Lance Armstrong Bikeway will remain accessible during construction to people riding bicycles and people riding scooters.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Court now offering

dispute resolution online

Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Evelyn McLean has announced her court launched a new online dispute resolution platform, Modria.

Residents can work through a small claims case directly with the other party or in consultation with a licensed mediator, if they choose to include one, from any computer or internet-connected mobile device. If the parties are not able to come to an agreement online, they will still have the option of going through the traditional, in-person court process.

Participating in online dispute resolution allows the involved parties to resolve the case before the scheduled hearing date and the opportunity to work through the dispute at their convenience.

For information: bit.ly/345iFRl.

ROUND ROCK

Safe Baby Academy event

on Saturday at hospital

The Health and Wellness Series: Safe Baby Academy information session will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Longhorn Conference Room at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Round Rock, 300 University Blvd.

Attendees can learn about car seat safety, infant CPR, home safety, water safety and safe sleep practices at the free event.

For more information or to register: 512-972-7233.

GEORGETOWN

'WoMen fore Hope' tourney

Sept. 9 at Cimarron Hills

Hope Alliance will host its 13th annual WoMen fore Hope golf tournament at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at Cimarron Hills Golf and Country Club, 200 E. Cimarron Hills Trail.

Participants can sign up as a single player for $250 or as a team of four for $1,000.

The tournament supports Hope Alliance’s emergency shelter and support services for survivors of sexual and family violence.

To register: bit.ly/30LjzjJ.

BASTROP

Farm Street Opry

slated for Thursday

The Farm Street Opry will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The event will feature live performances from Greg Scarborough and Darrell McCall. Admission costs $7.50 per person or free for children ages 10 and younger.

For information: 512-332-8981.

— American-Statesman staff