Colby Sims was fine with being a backup. That didn’t mean he had to prepare like it, though.

Good thing, too, because Sims had to come in with Estacado down, 30-29, in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

The sophomore threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to KeKe Murray with 1:38 left to deliver the Matadors a season-opening 36-30 win over Coronado on Friday at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“It was really a big game," Estacado's T.J. Steele said. "All we had to do was put it together."

Sims had come in during the third quarter when starting quarterback Jay’Lon Dobbins had a brief exit with a leg cramp. At that point, Sims managed only a 3-yard run before the Matadors punted the ball.

One quarter later, Sims was even more prepared and took advantage of the opportunity.

Matadors coach Joe Cluley said the competition between Sims and Jay’Lon Dobbins never stopped with the latter being named the quarterback only a few days ago.

"Coach Vint, the offensive coordinator and coach Garza, the quarterbacks coach, told him 'Llisten, you’re one play away from playing," Cluley said. “Jay’Lon Dobbins, God forbid, could go down at any time. It happened tonight several times with cramps. …

"He stepped up and made the passes and was decisive in what he was doing. I couldn’t be more happy not only for our kids but especially that kid who took second and grinded early in the week and ended up throwing a touchdown pass in one of the best games I’ve ever been a part of.”

The Matadors’ defense also lived up to their reputation by thwarting a last-second pass attempt into the end zone.

“You can’t give teams breaks,” Mustangs coach Seth Parr said. “When you have a chance to go up, you’ve got to finish drives.”

The Matadors struck first with a safety from Sederick Colbert and went into halftime with a 23-21 lead. That didn’t stop the Mustangs from giving it their best comeback effort, though.

The teams exchanged leads three times before Sims’ game-winning throw.

Up next

Coronado will have another tough test with Lubbock-Cooper at 7 p.m. Friday, while Estacado is scheduled to play at Pampa.