Thursday morning was a day of training for law enforcement officers on how to handle crime against children. The course was presented by the Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, Texas Crime against Children Center.

The training is essential to law enforcement officers who must handle investigations where children are involved.

The instructor's presentation covered topics suspicious activity reporting network, the roles of intelligence analyst and how utilizing resources can add to criminal investigations, legislative mandates for high risk missing children and attempted child abductions, possession of child pornography, sexual assaults of children, child sex trafficking and online solicitation of minors.

This course was held at Coastal Bend College.