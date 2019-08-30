CHRISTUS Spohn Health System held a commissioning prayer service in honor of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice president Thomas McKinney on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church.

At the commissioning prayer service, Alice Bishop Michael Mulvey presided over the prayer service as McKinney, the newest member of CHRISTUS Spohn's leadership team, was commissioned.

The ceremony of commissioning has been part of the CHRISTUS ministry since its inception. It reminds the leaders that they are called to serve. The Bishop was able to reach out to those present with a message of love of brother and sister and of being servant leaders to those they work alongside.

McKinney is the President of Alice and Kleberg hospital branches. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the University of North Texas and holds a Masters in Healthcare Administration from the Seton Hall University of South Orange, New Jersey. He also received a Certificate of Completion in Medical Technology from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

He became president in April 2018. He manages day-to-day operations at both facilities, and work in concert with local leadership to elevate care for South Texas families and extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

McKinney has over 20 years of health care experience, and has served in a variety of leadership positions in the CHRISTUS St. Michael ministry located in Atlanta, Texas.

A reception in honor of McKinney followed the commissioning ceremony at the hospital.