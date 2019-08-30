BENAVIDES - Benavides police disrupted a human smuggling ring connected to the death of missing person Octavio "Tavo" Hernandez III, according to Benavides Police Chief Corey Martinez.

"A person of interest in the Hernandez's case was arrested (Thursday). Authorities arrested Luis Daniel Mendez of Hebbronville on a federal probation violation warrant," Martinez stated. "Officers expect to file additional charges (on Mendez) pending a review by the District Attorney's Office. Because of the culminated efforts of the Benavides Police Department, Jim Hogg Sheriff's Department, Duval County Sheriff's Department, Texas Rangers and the U.S. Border Patrol this case was brought to a successful conclusion."

Hernandez was reported missing on Aug. 5 and was found deceased west of Hebbronville on Aug. 15. Police located Hernandez's body using GPS tracking system.

"Benavides Lt. Paul Mauro and the department has been tirelessly working all leads (in this case) and actively investigating each one,” Chief Martinez said. “We hope this helps give closure (to Hernandez's) family and to begin with the healing process.”

Mendez was booked into the Jim Hogg County jail. Further charges are pending.