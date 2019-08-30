West Main Baptist Church of Alice, TX celebrated its 70th anniversary as a church with friends and family.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, a special sermon was given by Pastor Wade Rush along with special guests and music by members of all ages. Shirley Dennis was recognized for faithfully serving in the children's ministry to the church for over 60 years.

“It was a great time of celebration with friends and family. It always amazes me what God can do. As I think about how this church was established with a small group of believers who met in 1948 at the Memorial Middle School in Alice as a mission church of the First Baptist Church of Alice,” Pastor Rush said.

In 1949, West Main Baptist Church was established. As the church, grew it went through some struggles and challenges. In 1965, the church building burned, but the church persevered and rebuilt in 1966. In the 1970’s, the fellowship hall was built. The church grew and assisted in the planting of Stonegate Baptist Church. A few years later, the youth building was constructed. And through it all God has been faithful. There have been several pastors and members who have come and gone to help make this church what it is today.

“As we reflect over these years we give God the glory for the great things he has done. Our God is faithful and His Grace is sufficient. But as we look back and give thanks, I am reminded that we must press on to the future seeking God’s will and purpose,” Pastor Rush said. “ We certainly celebrate the past and even learn from it, but we must be focused on the future continuing to seek God’s leading and direction in what He still wants to do in the life of his church at West Main Baptist.

I think of all who were led to Christ and baptized through this church, those who were called into ministry or to the mission field, those who were married, and the funerals performed, those who served in the ministries of this church, those who grew up in this church. God has used this church to impact so many lives over these last seventy years and we look forward to what the Lord is going to do in the future.”

The church mission statement is “To Love all people and lead them to live fully for Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Rush invites the public to join them for worship service on Sunday's at 9:30 am for Bible study and 10:45 a.m. For worship. For more information about the church go to www.westmainbaptistchurch.com.