Coastal Bend College and the Education Service Center Region 2 have entered into an agreement to host the Crossroads Adult Education and Literacy program at the Coastal Bend College Alice campus.

On Thursday morning, Dr. Carry Deatley, interim president for CBC, and Ryan Johnston, chief financial officer for Education Service Center Region 2 signed an agreement and shook hands launching the program.

Dr. Deatley is touched by this program and understands the importance adult education is to individuals and their families. Her father dropped out of school and later entered an adult education program that changed his life.

The Crossroads Adult Education and Literacy program offers, at not cost, the public an opportunity to pursue their educational dreams. Classes to be offered include but not limited to High School Equivalency Preparation (GED), Texas Success Initiative Assessment Preparation, English as a Second Language (ESL) Business and healthcare fields.

"Coastal Bend College is proud to host the Crossroads Adult Education and Literacy program. It is our goal to provide resources to anyone interested in furthering their education and establishing a path to a sustainable career," said Joe Hayen, Director of Continuing Education. "This program brings a tremendous amount of resources and a variety of educational opportunities. As we grow the program, students will have the ability to take Career Readiness Continuing Education Training course, while working on their high school equivalency or learning English."

This program will promote literacy and adult education at CBC service area. Students who participate in the program will experience education inside a college setting and will build confidence toward continuing education and meeting career goals.