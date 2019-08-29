Jacob Bueno, a 2019 Ben Bolt graduate, graduated from the United States Army basic training on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

He is the son of Angelica Lerma Bueno and Andres Bueno. He was greeted by his family after graduation ceremonies.

Army Basic Training is a program of physical and mental training required in order for an individual to become a soldier in the United States Army. Basic Training is divided into two parts: basic combat training and advanced individual training.

Basic Training is conducted at several Army posts around the United States, including Ft. Benning Georgia, Ft. Bliss Texas, and Ft. Jackson South Carolina.Basic Training is designed to be highly intense and challenging.