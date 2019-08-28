A Jim Wells County elected official was arrested by San Antonio park police Tuesday, Aug. 20. for committing a lewd conduct, according to a police report.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rene David Guerrero, Jim Wells County District Clerk for more than 20 years, entered a public bathroom at the Rusty Lyons Park, in the 6400 block of McCullough Avenue. A plain clothes officer was using the urinal in the men's restroom. Guerrero entered and occupied the only restroom stall keeping the door completely open.

According to the San Antonio Police Department arrest report, when the plain clothes officer stepped over to the sink area he observed Guerrero exposed and fondling himself while looking out the window.

Park police were notified and Guerrero was arrested. The official charge for the crime is indecent exposure, a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted Guerrero can face up to two years in jail.

According to Texas Penal Code 21.08, indecent exposure is defined as “a person commits an offense if he exposes any part of his genitals with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of any person, and he is reckless about whether another is present who will be offended or alarmed by his act.”

Guerrero was a school board member for Alice Independent School District for 26 years. In 2015, he decided not to run for re-election. He has also been involved with organization such as Alice Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Catholic Church.