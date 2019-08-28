A Jim Wells County elected official was arrested by police in San Antonio on Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Rene David Guerrero, Jim Wells County District Clerk for more than 20 years, was charged with lewd conduct.

According to Romana Lopez, public information officer with San Antonio Police Department, officers were called to the 6400 block of McCullough Avenue around 1 p.m. and made the arrest.

Guerrero was a school board member for Alice Independent School District for 26 years. In 2015, he decided not to run for re-election. He has also been involved with organization such as Alice Chamber of Commerce and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Details of the incident have not been released.