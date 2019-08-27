On Sunday, Aug. 25, deputies with the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call on County Road 160. During the course of the investigation deputies arrested 47-year-old Rene Perez Jr. for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez, the son of Duval County Commissioner Precinct 2, is accused of assaulting is wife.

According to sheriff officials, this is not the first time Perez's wife has made allegations of abuse against Perez.

Perez was transported to the Jim Wells County jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Because of the ongoing investigation, sheriff officials would not describe the incident or the weapon Perez used in the assault.

Perez was given a $5,000 bond. Deputies have requested further detention on Perez due to the victim's statements at the time of the incident.

The case is under investigation.