Two youth members of the West Main Baptist Church competed and placed in the 2019 Bible Drills.

Kristen Marie Aguirre, 15, of Alice and 17-year-old Zoe Marie Gonzalez of San Diego placed in their divisions.

Aguirre advanced all the way to Nationals in North Carolina. She returned to Alice as the 2019 Youth National Champion - which makes her the best Bible Driller in the entire nations, according to Wanda McDaniel, Bible Drill sponsor.

Gonzalez tied for first place in Dallas at the state finals, but did not advance to nationals.

The purpose of Bible Drill is to raise up a generation of kids by teaching them not only how to use the Bible, but installing in them an understanding and appreciation for the importance of applying God's word to their lives, while hiding God's word deep in their hearts for a lifetime.

Bible Drill begins in the fourth grade and continues through the 12th grade. It is divided into three divisions depending on the classification in school.

Both Aguirre and Gonzalez have qualified for scholarships to several Christian Colleges including Baylor University for their accomplishments in Bible Drill.

All West Main Baptist Church Bible Drill participants were recognized at an awards ceremony for their dedication and commitment to Bible Drill.