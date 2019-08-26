Orange Grove resident dies in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning west of Corpus Christi.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 12:10 a.m., on Farm-to-Market 2444 just before the intersection of Farm-to-Market 665 and Farm-to-Market 43, approximately four miles west of Corpus Christi.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, the preliminary investigation revealed that 61-year-old Gilbert Quintanilla, driver of Harley Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle, was traveling north on FM 2444, when he lost control of his motorcycle in a curve. He went off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder.

Quintanilla was thrown off the bike and was not wearing his helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident.