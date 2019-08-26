Duval County is one of a hand full of counties in South Texas that was recently declared a state disaster by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Governor Abbott issued a State Disaster Declaration for seven counties in South Texas currently experiencing severe drought conditions resulting in an increased threat of wildfire.

Governor Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources of state government and political subdivisions that are reasonably necessary to address the situation.

"The state of Texas will do whatever is necessary to ensure local officials have the resources they need to respond to these drought conditions," said Governor Abbott. "I urge all Texans living in these counties to take necessary precautions and follow the guidance of local officials."

The disaster declaration will suspend any regulation or law that would prevent, hinder, or delay necessary action in responding to this disaster. The declaration also suspends any law that would impede a state agency’s emergency response deemed necessary to protect life or property.

Other counties included in the disaster declaration are Hall, Jim Hogg, Randall, Swisher, Webb and Zapata.