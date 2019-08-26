Alice native and the 2004 Miss Alice, Suzette Martinez is returning to the stage as part of a Harbor Playhouse production of "Evil Dead: The Musical."

The 33-year old is no stranger to the stage. In 2001, at the age of 14 Martinez was selected for a role in the Corpus Christi Harbor Playhouse musical production of "School House Rock LIVE!"

Martinez is returning to the stage for "Evil Dead: The Musical” a gory, stage adaptation of the cult classic Bruce Campbell film franchise.

The musical will run through the month of October leading up to the final show at midnight on Halloween night. For ticket info visit www.harborplayhouse.com.