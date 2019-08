Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon will hear cases on the Alice Municipal Court docket for Wednesday, Sept. 4. Cases range from public intoxication to urinating in a public place.

Some of the cases are:

Emillio Estevan Cruz for speeding in a school zone 31 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone Ruben Gonzalez for public intoxication Joanna Rios Herrera for theft Ruben Rodriguez for assault Eric Michael Ruggeberg for DOC urinating in a public place Note: These are not all the cases.