An argument between a couple escalated quickly resulting in the arrest of Nathan Hawks for deadly conduct.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Farm-to-Market 624 in reference to shots fired. Once on scene, deputies made contact with several people who stated that Nathan Hawks had shot towards them, according to sheriff officials.

According to reports, a woman called her father to pick her up after an argument with her boyfriend. Deputies have been called to the home for domestic violence issues several times, officials said.

While the woman called her father, a physical altercation began between the woman's boyfriend and her brother. The woman's boyfriend asked his friend, Hawks, for help. That's when Hawks pulled out a pistol and shot towards the woman's car which was occupied by several people, officials said. No one was injured.

Hawks fled the scene in a red Mazda 3. Deputies caught up with him at the intersection of FM 624 and Highway 281. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of four firearms in the trunk and a handgun in a backpack inside the vehicle, reports said.

Hawks was charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and booked into the JWC jail. He had a $5,000 bond and was released Thursday.