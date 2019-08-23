After a two month long investigation, authorities arrested 64-year-old Roman Saenz of Rios on Thursday. Saenz was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Duval County Sheriff’s Investigators working in conjunction with Freer Border Patrol, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Brooks County Law Enforcement arrested.

Saenz is suspected of conspiring to commit an offense with one or two other persons; smuggling of persons.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are to expected.