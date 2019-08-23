Jim Wells County precinct 1 employees were out in the heat laying a layer of asphalt on several streets in the Rancho Alegre area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Streets worked on were Eva, Evelyn, Herrera and McMasters Streets. Roads were scraped, dusted off and watered down before employees could coat the roads with hot oil and rock.

Work being done is part of an ongoing revitalization between the county commissioners. Together they purchased equipment that they could share to fix one street at a time in each of their precincts.