West Main Baptist Church will be celebrating their 70th anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Pastor Wade Rush, whose been with the church for seven months, is inviting the community for a special Sunday service and a luncheon starting at 10:30 a.m.

The church was established in 1949 and is currently located at 1001 West Main Street. Their mission and purpose is to spread the message of hope in Jesus Christ with the community.

"This is a very welcoming church. (Our members) really have a heart for the community and for serving ours and, ultimately, for serving the Lord," Pastor Rush said. "Without a doubt, I know that that's why they've been here for 70 years. I look (forward) for them to be here another 70 years."

The church has several service times on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Any questions or for more information on West Main Baptist Church, contact them at 361-664-5351 or on their website at www.westmainbaptistchurch.com.