A 45-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison after he admitted to robbing a central Lubbock doughnut shop last year.

Jorge Osuna pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery in connection with the June 29, 2018, armed robbery at the Rise N Shine Donuts in the 1900 block of 50th Street.

Osuna has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his July 9, 2018, arrest.

Osuna admitted to entering the doughnut store about 6:30 a.m. and pointing a gun at the store clerk. Video footage for the store's security camera showed Osuna reached over the counter, grabbed the clerk's arm and dragged her to the cash register. He released the woman's arm after she opened the register and he reached in the till to take the money. He could be seen ordering the woman to the back of the business before leaving.

Four days before the robbery, Lubbock police officers found Osuna sleeping near the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue Q, near the doughnut shop. Officers found a BB gun on him when they searched him, according to court documents.

Lubbock police investigators identified him as the robber, after a Lorenzo police officer called them in July 2018 saying he recognized Osuna after seeing news coverage about the robbery. A warrant for Osuna's arrest was prepared on July 3, 2018, and he was arrested in Littlefield.

Court records show Osuna was in the middle of a five-year probation term for an unrelated robbery in 2017 when he was arrested for the doughnut shop robbery. His probation was revoked and he was handed a 10-year prison sentence that will run concurrently with his 20-year sentence.