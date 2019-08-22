FREER - At a Monday night Freer Independent School Board meeting, the board of trustees approved a budget that gave teachers and staff a raise.

Trustees agreed to give teachers with five years of experience or more a five percent pay raise, teachers with less than five years of experience a pay raise of four percent pay, and a four percent pay raise to all other employees.

In addition, Freer ISD is increasing employer contribution $50 per month totaling $600 per year to healthcare insurance. Freer ISD will also be matching employee contribution, up to $100 per month starting in January, toward a additional retirement savings plan.

This compensation increase for all employees totals just above seven percent if employees take advantage of all the compensation available to them.

Freer ISD also approved a reduced tax rate, from $1.69 to $1.58, for the 2019-20 school year.