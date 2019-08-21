Alice police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez and Texas Ranger Nathan Mutz flew to Alabama Wednesday morning to serve indictment papers to Roberto Lopez.

Lopez was arrested in 2018 for the 1974 murder of Alice police Officer Matthew (Matt) Murphy.

For 43 years, Murphy's death was classified as a cold case until Texas Ranger Mutz began to review the details of the case.

Lopez, who is in his 70's, is believed to have shot and killed Officer Murphy in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 1974.

Officer Murphy was conducting a traffic stop on West Main Street by (Highway) 281. Officer Murphy approached the vehicle and was shot multiple times, officers responded and medical services were dispatched to the scene. Officer Murphy was transported to the hospital where he later passed away due to his injuries.

Lopez had been interviewed several times in regards to the murder of Officer Murphy.

Lopez is incarcerated at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama. He is serving life for an armed robbery charge. He also has several alias which include Robert Ramos Jr., Roberto Lopez Ramos and Roberto Ramos Ramirez.

Murphy left behind a wife and two children. He was 33 at the time of his death.

Authorities are still unsure of whether or not Lopez will be transferred to Jim Wells County for a trial.